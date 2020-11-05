April 27, 1963 - November 3, 2020 Beloved husband of 23 years to Patricia (Dawkins). Predeceased by his parents Edwin and Pearl Shearer Cherished brother to Larry (Adele) Shearer, Ron Shearer, Dennis (Shirley) Shearer, Edwin (Diane) Shearer, Sue Shearer, Heather (Lee) Stankovic. Loving uncle to Julie, Matt, Jennifer, Adrien, David, Christine, Brent, and Brandy. He will be remembered lovingly by all of his great nieces and nephews as well as the entire Dawkins family and the many friends whose lives he touched. His gentle wit, love of the wilds of the north and great mechanical skills will live in our memories forever. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home 507 Frederick St. Kitchener, Ontario (519) 749 - 8467. Michael's family will celebrate his life privately when he will be laid to rest at Memory Gardens. Friends are welcome to view the livestream of the ceremony at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy can be made to a charity of your choice
. Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Michael's memorial