1/1
Michael Robert SHEARER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 27, 1963 - November 3, 2020 Beloved husband of 23 years to Patricia (Dawkins). Predeceased by his parents Edwin and Pearl Shearer Cherished brother to Larry (Adele) Shearer, Ron Shearer, Dennis (Shirley) Shearer, Edwin (Diane) Shearer, Sue Shearer, Heather (Lee) Stankovic. Loving uncle to Julie, Matt, Jennifer, Adrien, David, Christine, Brent, and Brandy. He will be remembered lovingly by all of his great nieces and nephews as well as the entire Dawkins family and the many friends whose lives he touched. His gentle wit, love of the wilds of the north and great mechanical skills will live in our memories forever. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home 507 Frederick St. Kitchener, Ontario (519) 749 - 8467. Michael's family will celebrate his life privately when he will be laid to rest at Memory Gardens. Friends are welcome to view the livestream of the ceremony at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy can be made to a charity of your choice. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Michael's memorial


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved