Michael Roger MULDER
It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our husband and father. Michael passed away on Tuesday, August 25th, after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 60. Survived by his wife Robbie (nee Stilwell), sons Tyler (Bina) and Cody, his mother Dorris, his brother Ed (Sharon) and his nephew Edwin. Predeceased by his father Henry. Michael had spent many years working as an Electrician at the University of Waterloo and dedicated many hours along with his family to Waterloo Minor Baseball. A very heartfelt thank you to Dr. Lant, Dr. Trussler and the nursing staff at Grand River Hospital for their excellent care and compassion at the end of Michael's life. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a future date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be greatly appreciated by the family and may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
