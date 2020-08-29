It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our husband and father. Michael passed away on Tuesday, August 25th, after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 60. Survived by his wife Robbie (nee Stilwell), sons Tyler (Bina) and Cody, his mother Dorris, his brother Ed (Sharon) and his nephew Edwin. Predeceased by his father Henry. Michael had spent many years working as an Electrician at the University of Waterloo and dedicated many hours along with his family to Waterloo Minor Baseball. A very heartfelt thank you to Dr. Lant, Dr. Trussler and the nursing staff at Grand River Hospital for their excellent care and compassion at the end of Michael's life. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a future date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be greatly appreciated by the family and may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.