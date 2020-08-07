Passed away, suddenly, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his home at the age of 72. Loving brother of Joseph (Linda), Al (Tanis), John (Lee) and brother-in-law to Margaret Reimer. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by his parents, Michael Sr. and Anna, step mother, Margaret, and brother, Ben. Michael's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. & 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend his visitation. Private family interment at Woodland Cemetery, Kitchener. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or The Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Michael's memorial and where you can RSVP for his visitation.