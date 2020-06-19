Michael T. HARBACH
Passed away peacefully at home after courageously battling cancer, on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the age of 57. Loving father of Robert, Amanda, Melissa and Joseph. Proud grandfather of AJ, Taylor, Tori, Zach, Ellie and Emma. Son of the late Grant Harbach and Mildred (nee Spaetzel). Dear brother of Steven (Kathy), Kim (Bruce), Charlene and Tracy. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and their families. A private family service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. For those invited to attend, please be advised that you must provide and wear a protective mask while inside the funeral home. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Please visit www.henrywalser.com to view Mike's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 19, 2020.
