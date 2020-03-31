|
Michael or "Mike" as he was known to most of us, was born in Muenster, Westfalen, Germany on November 26, 1951. At the age of 2 he travelled to Canada with his mother to meet his father, who had gone on ahead. They sailed on the ship, the Arosa Kulm, arriving in Canada on August 10, 1954. The family settled in Kitchener where Michael attended Margaret Avenue School from kindergarten to grade 8, high school at KCI, Emmanuel Bible College where he sang in the choir, and then studied Communication & Design at Conestoga College. From a young age Mike had a love for nature and a vivid imagination. He became a talented artist - painter and clay sculptor, philosopher and poet, singer and soloist, photographer and filmmaker - creating many stop-motion films. Mike was an integral part of the MLC Youth Group of which he had many cherished memories. Motivated by the challenge, Mike hiked into the mountains, forged rivers, slept in forests, braving the elements. He marveled at all of God's creation - from his beloved giant Sequoia trees to the most miniscule insects or violets growing on his lawn. He spent hours observing the natural world around him, gently befriending all sorts of creatures. Mike was relentlessly inquisitive - reading, following politics, memorizing facts. He had a childlike excitement about all of his discoveries and loved to share the details with anyone who would listen ... Mike never complained and was appreciative of the simplest things, open and honest, trusting anyone who cared about him, brave about his own life, yet concerned about others. He aimed to please, helping however he could. He followed his confirmation verse, Galatians 6:9 "Let us not lose heart in doing good, for in due time we will reap if we do not grow weary." If you knew Mike, he had a quirky sense of humour, even leaving us with a song for his funeral that he wrote over 40 years ago. He was a unique individual who followed his own path until, at the age of 68, God called him home while he was amongst his beloved trees that he had planted as seedlings many years ago at his Kitchener home. Leaving behind his dear mother Charlotte Flach, father Kurt Flach, brother Ronald Flach of Kitchener, sister Christine (Aklilu) Mulat, Alyssa and Andrew of Port Moody, BC. Michael chose his own bible passage for us: Psalm 56:8-11 "O God, You have taken account of my wanderings; Put my tears in Your bottle. Are they not in Your book?"... This I know, that God is for me. In the Lord, whose word I praise, In God I have put my trust, I shall not be afraid." A private family service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Interment at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Kitchener. Friends and family may join Michael's service at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. As expressions of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope for Korah http://www.hopeforkorah.org/(cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Michael's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 31, 2020