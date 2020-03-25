Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Michael WIDDES

Passed away bravely and peacefully from complications from MS on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Grand River Hospital at the age 46. Beloved son of Joan Oberholzer (John) and Glen Widdes (Bernice). Dear brother of Kimberly Widdes. Dear uncle to Tyler Bell. Michael will also be missed by his step-brothers, Jonathon Oberholzer, Tim Oberholzer and Rob Czutorka and step-sister Tammy Chase. Private Cremation. A private family graveside service will take place with interment at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the MS Society or the Canadian Mental Health Association would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Michael's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 25, 2020
