School Sister of Notre Dame Died at Notre Dame Convent, Waterdown, Ontario on May 15, 2020 in her 99th year and in her 80th year as a School Sister of Notre Dame. Her death was age related. Predeceased by her parents, Michael and Mary (Ditner) Straus, also, her brothers Wilfred, Gerard, Ralph, Eugene and Jacob and her sisters Rita, Adeline Haber and Sister Caroline Straus, CSJ. Fondly remembered by the members of her religious community, especially her sister, Sister Mildred Straus, SSND, her other sisters, Sister Christina Straus, CSJ, Sister Lucy Straus, CSJ, and Lucille Delisle, as well as, nieces and nephews. Sister spent her entire active career in service to others. For 23 years she assisted with the boarders at Notre Dame Academy. Then, she was homemaker in convents in Kitchener, Newmarket, St. Agatha, Waterdown and Waterloo. For a time she cared for her aged mother in St. Agatha. In 1990 Sister Michaeline applied her skills in needlework to assist in the Occupational Therapy program for the retired sisters at Notre Dame Convent. From 1995-1997 Sister was in Wolsley, Saskatchewan as companion to her sister, Sister Mildred, SSND who served as administrator for the parish in Indian Head. Upon her return to Ontario, Sister Michaeline moved to the Notre Dame Convent in Waterdown. Sister Michaeline was especially attentive to helping others. A funeral liturgy will be celebrated sometime in the future. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Burlington.