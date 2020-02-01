|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Guelph General Hospital on Wednesday January 29, 2020 at the age of 61. Loving and devoted husband of Diane Antoine (nee Hempel). Cherished father of Anita (Jarret) Austin, Jeff (Amy) Antoine, Trevor (Katelyn) Antoine and Eric (Sarah) Antoine. Adoring and proud grandfather of Marcus, Hudson, Keaton, Madison, Zac, Seth, Parker and Andersen, all of whom were the light of his life. He will also be sadly missed by his mother and father-in-law Louise and Gary Hempel, his siblings Jim (Kim) Antoine, Peggy (Bill) Cartwright, Martin (Angie) Antoine and Shawn Antoine, his brothers and sisters-in-law Danny (Sherry) Hempel, Darryl (Monika) Hempel and David (Michelle) Hempel, as well as his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his parents Verda and Bob Antoine. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at the New Apostolic Church, 10 Birkinshaw Rd., Cambridge, on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at 7p.m., with the family receiving guests one hour prior to the service. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to NAC Foreign Extension, or a would be greatly appreciated by the family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Vascular Team and the nurses of the Guelph General Hospital for their compassionate care over the years.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 1, 2020