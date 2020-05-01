April 15, 1961 - April 27, 2020 Michelle of Mt. Forest, and formerly of Moorefield, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the Louise Marshall Hospital at the age of 59. Predeceased by her parents Margaret (Gunn) and Walter Magalas and her husband Don Clarke. Survived by her adopted daughter Jada and cousin Buck Ross, his wife Joyce and their family Claire (Ryan), Noah (Shayna) Wyatt (Jeannine), Patrick Brewster, Ally & Archer Ross and Rosslyn & Carson Campbell whom she spoiled and adored. Also remembered by many cousins in Strathaven, Scotland. Michelle graduated from the University of Waterloo with a Masters Degree in Early Childhood Education and worked for the Upper Grand District School Board with Special Needs Children in Harriston and Drayton until she retired. At this time of uncertainty, the family will hold a private service with interment at the Derryadd Cemetery in Mapleton. In Memory of Michelle and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Derryadd Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Kitchener Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., 519-340-0425. Donation Details can be found, and Condolences made to the family at www.kitchenerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 1, 2020.