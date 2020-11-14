Miguel Angel Barrenengoa passed away peacefully at his home in Trenque Lauquen, Argentina on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in his 68th year. Miguel is survived by his wife, Ruby Lichti Barrenengoa, son Pablo (Agustina, grandchildren Nilo and Gema); daughters Emily (Pedro, grandson Fausto) and Amanda (Laureano). A professional veterinarian, Miguel met Ruby through his International Visitor Exchange Program placement through Mennonite Central Committee in 1982/1983. Miguel's work placement was in Shakespeare with Conrad Van Dijk's poultry veterinary clinic. He attended Tavistock Mennonite Church and met Ruby. They were married October 7, 1983. Miguel then worked as a poultry consultant to Latin America for Shaver Poultry in Cambridge. Pablo, Emily and Amanda were born in Cambridge. On September 1, 1987, with 3 very young children in tow, they moved to Argentina, where Miguel set up a veterinary practice in their home. With time he also became a poultry farmer, meat inspector, and politician. He was actively involved in the Mennonite Church in Trenque Lauquen and his sports club Ferro. Miguel had a wonderful, colourful personality, was very outgoing, and passionate about causes of injustice. He will be sadly missed by his Lichti relatives in Canada, brothers and sisters-in-laws: John and Norma Lichti, Dan Lichti and Deena Mandell, Roy and Mardi Lichti, Ruth and Dwight Steinman, Diane Lichti and Bruce Bechtel, Emelia and Romek Orlinski; his nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many friends. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are invited to donate to the work of Mennonite Central Committee in memory of Miguel. https://donate.mcccanada.ca/registry/memory-miguel-barrenengoa
or mail to Suite 203 - 50 Kent Ave., Kitchener, ON N2G 3R1