Mike CAMPBELL

Michael John "Spike" Campbell of Listowel, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in his 47th year. Loving father of Mila and Jade Campbell, both of Listowel. Son of Marjorie (Love) Campbell and the late Murray Campbell (2002). Brother of Mark (Rachel) of Kingsville and Melissa Coombs (Fabian) of Listowel. Loving uncle of Connor (Katherine), Coaton, Carter, Cooper, Jesse and Scarlett. Predeceased by his grandparents, Harvey and Ruby Campbell and Melvin and Vera Love, his uncles Jack Love and Leonard Love, and auntie Ruth Love, and remembered by his cousins. Mike was born and raised in Listowel. He attended the University of Windsor before beginning a successful career at Hyndman Transport, eventually becoming the company President. He then became the President of the Canadian Division of Celadon Trucking. Mike was an avid sports fan, and grew up playing hockey, baseball and golf. He was on the executive of Listowel Minor Hockey for many seasons and enjoyed coaching even more than playing, leading the Listowel Juveniles to an all-Ontario championship in the 2006-07 season. While Mike's ability at golf did not match his love for the game, he enjoyed playing at Listowel Golf and Country Club for many years and would play at as many golf courses as he could get to. One of Mike's goals was to attend as many of the MLB baseball stadiums as he could and has many baseball hats to show for his travels. Nothing surpassed Mike's love of his kids. Mila and Jade meant everything to him and he wanted to give as many experiences to them as he could. Mike's spirit and love will live on through Mila and Jade for years to come. Visitation will be held at the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel on Thursday from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-9:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitors must schedule a time to attend on the funeral home website by selecting RSVP on Spike's page, or by calling the funeral home at 519-291-4840. Everyone attending must wear a mask. A private family funeral service will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, Listowel on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The service will be live-streamed, and the link will be available on the funeral home website. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. Memorial donations to an education fund for Mila and Jade (cheques payable to Melissa Coombs In Trust) would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca