After a long battle with cancer, Michael Thomas Graham, of Mount Forest, passed away on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 in his 52nd year. Loving father of Kimberly and her husband Aaron Eurig, and Lisa Graham. Cherished grandfather of Evelyn and Abagale Eurig. Dear brother of Sheryll and her husband Mark Veidemanis, and Sandra and her husband Mike Campbell. Nephew of Carol and Jack Cunningham. Predeceased by his parents Eric and Marjorie Graham, and his brothers Joseph and Steven. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating Mike's life will be held at the Mount Forest Legion, 140 King Street West, Mount Forest on Sunday, February 16th at 2 p.m., followed by a time to celebrate Mike's life and visit with his family from 3 - 5 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to Cancer Patient Services would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the England Funeral Home, Mount Forest.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 10, 2020
