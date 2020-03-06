|
We wish to extend our heartfelt thanks for the kindness and support shown in the sudden passing of our husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle, Michael Krulicki. Thank you to Dr. Jeff Barrett, nurses Liz and Terry at the Wiarton Hospital, and the emergency response team for their quick actions. A special thank you to family, friends and neighbours for food, flowers, cards, and expressions of sympathy, and to Pastor Perry Chuipka for his comforting words. A heartfelt thank you to the Kitchener Rangers Minor Bantom AAA team for their thoughtfulness. Our sincere appreciation to the Thomas C. Whitcroft Funeral Home & Chapel for their support and thoughtfulness, and for catering the luncheon after the service. Thanks to all others who assisted us during this time of loss. Your kindness and sympathy will long be remembered. Alice and family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 6, 2020