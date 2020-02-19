|
|
1931-2020 Mike passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Mike leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Dragica and his son Nick. He will be remembered by relatives, friends and neighbours. Mike was born in Croatia, worked in Germany for 2 years and came to Canada in 1963. At Mike's request, cremation has taken place. Mike's family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. The Memorial Service will be held following the visitation, at 11:00 AM. Reception to follow. Instead of flowers, donations to St. Mary's Hospital Foundation or Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home).
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 19, 2020