Mildred Emily (Woolcott) Hall
Born October 13, 1930 in Chesterfield, Ontario, died August 14, 2020 peacefully at Nithview Community, New Hamburg, Ontario following a short illness. Predeceased by her husband A Douglas Hall, her parents James Clifford Woolcott and Carrie Hobson Stauffer, sister Grace Birkett, brother George Woolcott and Granddaughter Kailey Marie Hall. Loving Mother of Richard and wife Barbara Hall, Robert and wife Becky Hall, Ken Hall and wife Paty Velazquez, Kathryn Hall and husband Trevor Taylor. She will be missed by her grandchildren Angela Hall, Valerie Sheese (Patrick), Rachel Baker (Lyndon) of Australia, Matthew and Alexander Hall, Victoria Valazquez, Sheneka Senior (Cameron Hughes), Malik Munroe, and Shaylia Munroe and Great-Grandchildren Nathaniel Sheese and Olivia and Scarlett Baker. Remembered by sister-in-law Christa Woolcott, many nieces, nephews, cousins, her Chesterfield and Peace United Church families and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peace United Church, Plattsville, ON or Nithview Community, New Hamburg or a charity of your choice. Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held August 18, 2020 with burial in the Chesterfield Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Glendinning Funeral Home 40 William St. Plattsville. Personal condolences can be posted at www.gffh.ca

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Glendinning Funeral Home
40 William Street
Plattsville, ON N0J 1S0
(519) 684-7409
