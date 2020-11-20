1/1
Mildred KAMINSKA
Passed away on November 19th, in her 102nd year, after a brief illness. She is predeceased by her husband Carl (1970); her parents Milton and Leah Leis; son James and wife Cathy; daughter Judy Otterbein and husband Wayne; daughter-in-law Kathleen; great granddaughter Marie and siblings Wilfred, Catherine, Marie, Milt, Wally and Laura. Survived by her brother Bobby Leis; her sons Larry (Ruth) and David (Judy); her grandchildren Doug (Nancy), Karen, Mike (Karen), Pam Laughlin (Tom), Bev Goodwin (Darryl), Jimmy Otterbein, Denis Otterbein, Carla (Ron), Kevin (Holly) and Shannon Bevan (Paul). Fondly remembered by great grandchildren Becky, Kyle, Cody, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Jessica, James, Claire, Jeremey, Kurtis, Lynsey, Owen, Kate, Ashley, Rileah and Shealyn. Cremation has occurred with private family arrangements at a future date. Donations greatly accepted by St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Trillium Church or a charity of your choice and may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
