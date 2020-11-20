Passed away on November 19th, in her 102nd year, after a brief illness. She is predeceased by her husband Carl (1970); her parents Milton and Leah Leis; son James and wife Cathy; daughter Judy Otterbein and husband Wayne; daughter-in-law Kathleen; great granddaughter Marie and siblings Wilfred, Catherine, Marie, Milt, Wally and Laura. Survived by her brother Bobby Leis; her sons Larry (Ruth) and David (Judy); her grandchildren Doug (Nancy), Karen, Mike (Karen), Pam Laughlin (Tom), Bev Goodwin (Darryl), Jimmy Otterbein, Denis Otterbein, Carla (Ron), Kevin (Holly) and Shannon Bevan (Paul). Fondly remembered by great grandchildren Becky, Kyle, Cody, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Jessica, James, Claire, Jeremey, Kurtis, Lynsey, Owen, Kate, Ashley, Rileah and Shealyn. Cremation has occurred with private family arrangements at a future date. Donations greatly accepted by St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Trillium Church or a charity of your choice
