As the dawn of July 14, 2020 approached to the chorus of birdsong, our mother, Mildred Louise Stilling (Glebe) passed away peacefully, surrounded by her five children. Mildred was born November 6, 1926 to Milton and Mabel Glebe, Ninth Line, Linwood, Ontario. In June 1956 she married Walter N. Stilling of Millbank, Ontario. Together they raised their family on Highland Road E., Kitchener until Walter passed away in July 1982. Mildred worked for what was known as Arrow Shirt Factory until the birth of her first child. In later years, she took on childcare, and once widowed she became a school crossing guard for the City of Kitchener, posted at Highland Rd. East, servicing St. Bernadette's Catholic School and Queen Elizabeth Public School. While raising her growing family, Mildred was an active member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church, serving in many capacities but her love was serving as one of the quilters in the guild at church. She was an associate member of the K-W Civitan Club, and could also be found attending numerous card parties held in many churches around K-W with her cousin Helen Bender and their friend Lillian Warren. In Mildred's later years, she began knitting baby sweaters that were donated to various charities and sent overseas through church. She has knitted well over a thousand sweaters and one was in process at the time of her passing. Mildred was compassionate, humble, caring and humorous, she always put others first. She lived her life by "The Golden Rule". Besides her parents and husband, Mildred was predeceased by two brothers, Harold and Arthur Glebe, her sister Evelyn and brother-in-law Ivan Perschbacher, sisters and brothers-in-law, Albert and Margaret Fick, Jean and Charles Schweitzer, Tom and Helen Stilling, Anna and Jim Reid, Leonard Stilling. She was also predeceased by one great-grandson, Kash McMillan. To mourn and celebrate her life, she is survived by her children, Connie Stilling (Brantford), Don (Cindy) Stilling (Baden), Derwyn (Irene) Stilling (Kitchener), Mark (Peggy) Stilling (Kitchener), Yvonne (Mark) Wiens (Limehouse). Grandmother to thirteen grandchildren, Tinisha (Alain) Simard (Ottawa), Joshua Stilling (Halifax), Garrett (Melissa) Stilling (Kitchener), Erich (Katrina) Stilling (Calgary), Ashley (Jen) Wiens (Calgary), Amanda (Greg) Stilling (Haliburton), Marcy (Cam) McMillan(Toronto), Destiny (Andres) Mandol-Wiens (Limehouse), Scott McMillan (Brantford), Colton (Jen) Wiens (Regina), Casey McMillan (Brantford), Sarah (Aaron) Stilling (Ottawa), Jacob Stilling (Kitchener). Great Grandmother of Nathan Stilling, MiKayla McMillan, Easton McMillan, Evelyn Stilling, Lillian Stilling, William Simard, Rowen Wiens (due in October). She is also fondly remembered by her brother Clair and his wife Ruby Glebe, sister-in-law Janet Stilling and many nieces and nephews. In keeping with Mildred's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. The family of Mildred would like to thank the Staff of Victoria Place for creating a safe home for her, also many thanks to the St. Mary's Hospital Staff, ICU, and 5th Floor Doctors and Nurses. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Memory Gardens Funeral Home 2723 Victoria St. N. Breslau 519 904 0400. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions a graveside service will be held on Friday July 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. If so desired a book of online condolences may be signed at www.memorycemetery.ca