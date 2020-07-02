Mildred MARTIN

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family into the loving arms of Jesus, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Derbecker's Heritage House, St. Jacobs, at the age of 88. Loving mother of Carol and Dale Cressman of Zurich, the late Keith (2016) and Barb Martin of New Dundee, Delphine and Derrick Burkhart of Elmira. Cherished grandma of Jocelyn Steckle (Jeff), Janelle Gingerich (Jesse), and Travis Cressman (Hope Melady); Nathan (Melissa), Jon (Sandy), Brandon (Sarah) and Ryan Martin; Matt (Katie Snyder), Aaron and Cole Burkhart, and great-grandma of 11. Sister of Elizabeth Weber, Edith Martin, Becky and Gene Bender, and Stuart Steckle, and sister-in-law of Ida Brubacher, Alice Martin, and Clarence Heintz. Predeceased by her husband Amsey B. Martin (2016), her first husband Aden B. Martin (1974), son Kevin Martin (1985), and siblings-in-law Abner Weber, Roy Martin, Ruth Ann Steckle, Aden Brubacher, Howard Martin, and Eileen Heintz. A private family service will be held on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Floradale Mennonite Church. (Masks mandatory; instructions will be given in the parking lot regarding safety protocols entering the church.) Interment will follow in Bethesda Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Floradale Mennonite Church would be appreciated by the family. The service may be viewed online by visiting www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
