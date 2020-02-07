|
Mildred Christine (Preiss) Wesley of Kitchener, and formerly of Harriston, at Palmerston & District Hospital on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in her 85th year. Wife of the late Stanley Wesley. Mother of Linda Roberts of Kitchener, Arlene Zimmerman of Petersburg, and Donna McBride of Clifford. Remembered by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, and brother. Visitation will be held at Whites Road Pentecostal Church on Saturday, February 15th from 12:00 until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Interment in Harriston Cemetery. Memorial donations to a would be appreciated, and may be made through the Hardy-Lee Funeral Home, Harriston. Online condolences may be left at www.hardyleefuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 7, 2020