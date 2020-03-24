|
Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her home in Kitchener at the age of 73. Beloved wife of Ranko for 57 years. Loving mom to Mila (Toni) Brudiu and Sasha (Carolina). Cherished Baka of Cassandra, Jovan, Elena, Milena and Krystian. She will also be missed and remembered by her sisters in Serbia. A private family service will be held at St. George's Serbian Orthodox Church. Interment at Williamsburg Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. George's Serbian Orthodox Church would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Milena's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 24, 2020