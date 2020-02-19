|
Passed away peacefully at Lisaard House on February 17, 2020 at 87 years of age. Milica was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Romanian Orthodox Church. Beloved wife of the late Petar (2017). Loving mother of Maria Rehner (Andrew) of Kitchener. She is survived by nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews, Jovo (Zivka) Zmejkoski and their family, Daniel and Antonio; Nevena (Goran) Kostadinovski and their family, Tedora, Kristina and Sara. Predeceased by son Steve (Vasa) Kozokari in 1994. Milica family will receive friends and relatives at the Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S. Kitchener on Friday February 21 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m., Panchyda held at 8:30 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at St. John's Romanian Orthodox Church on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. Father John Maerean as celebrant. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. John's Romanian Orthodox Church would be appreciated by the family by calling 519-743-8900. Share a memory at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 19, 2020