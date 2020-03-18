Home

More Obituaries for Millie Falconer
Millie Falconer

Millie Falconer Obituary
Passed away on March 15, 2020 in Kitchener at the age of 80. She will be greatly missed by her husband Bud of 63 years, and her three children: Kevin (Carol), Nancy (Bruce) & Tim (Michelle). She will also be missed by her six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In 2011, Millie was the recipient of the "Inspiring Women Award" of the year. She was a very proud Mohawk woman and was an avid volunteer & craftswoman. Private Cremation has taken place. Millie's family will announce a celebration of life at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Onkwawenna Kentyohkwa (an adult Mohawk immersion school in Six Nations, ON - https://onkwawenna.info/home/donate-to-onkwawenna-kentyohkwa/) would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Millie's memorial
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 18, 2020
