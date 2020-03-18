|
|
Passed away on March 15, 2020 in Kitchener at the age of 80. She will be greatly missed by her husband Bud of 63 years, and her three children: Kevin (Carol), Nancy (Bruce) & Tim (Michelle). She will also be missed by her six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In 2011, Millie was the recipient of the "Inspiring Women Award" of the year. She was a very proud Mohawk woman and was an avid volunteer & craftswoman. Private Cremation has taken place. Millie's family will announce a celebration of life at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Onkwawenna Kentyohkwa (an adult Mohawk immersion school in Six Nations, ON - https://onkwawenna.info/home/donate-to-onkwawenna-kentyohkwa/) would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Millie's memorial
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 18, 2020