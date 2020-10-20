1/
Milton COOPER
On Saturday, October 17, 2020. Milton Cooper, beloved husband of the late Frances Cooper and the late Carol Cooper. Fondly remembered by Aggie Chiusolo. Dear father of Richard Cooper (partner Julie Cassaubon), and loving daughter, Sandra Cooper. Devoted grandfather of Jordan, Justin (and wife Rachel) and Adam (and wife Siobhan), and great grandfather (Big Zaida) of Roslyn, Matilda, Chase, and Reilly. A Family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to the Jewish National Fund 416-638-7200.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 20, 2020.
