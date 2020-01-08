|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Woodstock Hospital on January 5, 2020 in his 82nd year. Maxim, Corinne, Emma, and Logan were by his side at the end. Beloved husband of the late Antje Savic (nee Vogel) (2016). Beloved by his sister, Vidosava, and her family. He was a loyal and generous husband, father, and opa. His pride was hard work and was employed by Parmalat for many years. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial contributions to a would be appreciated and may be arranged through the Brock and Visser Funeral Home, 845 Devonshire Ave., Woodstock (519-539-0004). Expressions of love and sympathy may be placed and viewed online at www.brockandvisser.com