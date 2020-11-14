Passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Columbia Forest Long Term Care at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Charlie (2008) for 60 years. Loving mother of Bob (Yu Kam Loi), Gary (Michelle) and Brian (Adele). Cherished Nana of Michael, Melanie, Jonathan (Jhonelle), Victoria (Josh), Natasha (Josh), David, the late Gabriella (2018), Dylan, Emily (Markian), Benjamin (Becky), Lisa (Dan) and Carla and great-Nana of Steven, Deanna, Jackson, Ella, Liam and Nora. Dear sister of Earl (Patsy) Perry and Gerald (Marie) Perry. Predeceased by her parents Baxter and Darlene Perry, sisters Martha, Bess, Sofie and Clara, and brothers Clyde and Arthur. Mimie was born in Gooseberry Islands, Newfoundland. In the late 1940s, Mimie and Charlie moved to Kitchener to raise their family. She was a longtime member of the Salvation Army Church and helped to run Salvation Army toy drive for many years. A private family interment service will be held at Williamsburg Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Mimie's memorial.