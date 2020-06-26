Minerva Bauman
Mrs. Minerva Bauman of Knollcrest Lodge, Milverton, formerly of Listowel, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Elias Bauman. Loved mother of Ruth and Dave Loughran, Carol and Brian Harvey, Joy and Allan Vader, Jeff and Angie Bauman and Rob Bauman. Always remembered by grandchildren; Brenda Lee and Jay Laing, Bonnie and Kevin Shantz, David Loughran, Jr. and Melissa, Brad Loughran, Reverend Christian and Monique Harvey, Dr. Colin and Andrea Harvey, Dr. Caroline Harvey and Dr. Ben Cowie, Angie and Jason Stein, Christy and Jamie Raben, Marc Bauman, as well as 20 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Erma and Reverend Gordon Bauman and Orvie Martin. Predeceased by her parents, Jessie and Selina (Shantz) Martin, three infant sons, David, Larry and Ronnie, granddaughter Jennifer Vader, sister Elsie Ilan, brother Melvin Martin, sister-in-law Reta Martin and brother-in-law Bill Ilan. A private family service will be held at the Listowel Pentecostal Church on Saturday, June 27, 2020, with Reverend Ray Faulkner and Reverend Doug Baker officiating. Interment Elmira Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial remembrances to Knollcrest Lodge, Box 453, Milverton NOK 1MO or Mennonite Central Committee, 203-50 Kent Ave., Kitchener N2G 3R1 would be appreciated. Condolence and donation information available at www.listowelfuneralhome.com

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 26, 2020.
