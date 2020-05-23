of Palmerston went home to be with his Lord and Saviour surround by the love of his family at the Royal Terrace Nursing Home, Palmerston on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in his 91st year. Beloved husband of Akke "Agnes" (Bakker) Nieuwhof for 58 years. Dear Father of Clarence and Diane Nieuwhof of Drayton, the late Weybrandt Nieuwhof (1971), Wilma and Brent Flinkert of New Liskeard and Mike and Suzanne Nieuwhof of Courtice. Cherished grandfather of Justin and Rebecca Mol, Colin and Ashley Mol, Chelsey Nieuwhof and her partner Brooks Weber, Quinton and Stephanie Mol, Trevor Nieuwhof and Steven Nieuwhof. Great grandfather of Annabelle, Declan, Hailey, Eden and Aurora. Predeceased by his parents Klaas and Tjitske (Bergema) Nieuwhof and by his siblings Abraham (Bram) Nieuwhof, Roelof Nieuwhof and by his sisters Annie Nieuwhof Hofstra and Doetie Nieuwhof Greidanus. Survived by his siblings Jante Nieuwhof, Hendrik and Tjipkje, Pieter and Baukje Nieuwhof, Albertje Halma Nieuwhof (wife of Roelof), all of the Netherlands and Marten and Marja Nieuwhof of Barrie. Fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Having immigrated from The Netherlands in the late 1950's Minne built a solid life with his wife and children based on honesty, integrity and a deep commitment to Jesus. The family wishes to thank Dr. Christine Peterkin and the team at the Mapleton Health Centre for the many years of compassionate care as Dad struggled with the many complications of Alzheimer's. Special gratitude also goes to Kash and his entire team at The Royal Terrace. You truly are our Heroes. A private family service was held in the Heritage Funeral Home, Palmerston. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Royal Terrace Residents Council or the Community Christian School, Drayton would be appreciated by the family. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 23, 2020.