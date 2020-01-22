|
1931-2020 Passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, five days before her 89th birthday. She was the daughter of the late Stanley Snider and Erma (Shantz) Snider. Beloved wife of the late Howard Cressman (2004). Loving mother of Dale (Brenda Martin) and Bill. Devoted grandmother of Aaron Cressman and Hannah Cressman. She is survived by sister Lucille Ellison (Elmer) of Moorefield, brother Ken (Marie) of Atwood, brother Bob of Kitchener, sister-in-law Janice and brother-in-law Willie. Predeceased by brother Paul and wife Dorothy, brother Jim and sister Audrey. Miriam was a nurse with the VON in her early working years and later a program coordinator at Fairview Seniors Community. She was an active member of Wanner Mennonite Church in Cambridge ON. The church played a central role in her life and she was fortunate to be able to participate until her last day. She was a tireless volunteer with the church and at Fairview. She was also an avid gardener, another thing she was able to do until her last year. Miriam lived a full life and will be fondly remembered by those who knew her. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Wanner Mennonite Church, 1725 Beaverdale Rd. Cambridge, Ontario, N3C 2V3. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to MCC Canada or Fairview Seniors Community.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 22, 2020