Formerly of Atwood, passed away peacefully at Knollcrest Lodge, Milverton on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in her 65th year. She was a faithful member of Donegal Mennonite Fellowship where she served as pastor's wife. Miriam faithfully taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, was a good friend to so many and a Godly woman who loved the Lord. Beloved wife of Paul Martin for 42 years. Cherished mom of Heidi (Bryan) Zehr, Renita Martin, Becky (Roger) Biehn, David (Marie) Martin, and Emily Martin. Special grandma to Isaac, Jody, Kayla, Nigel, Adam, Monica, Caleb and Olivia Zehr, Danielle Biehn and Dylan Martin. Survived by her mother Viola Martin, her brothers Ken and his wife Doreen, Ron and his wife Fern, mother-in-law Adina Martin, her in-laws James and Martha, Arlene and Lawrence, and Carol Martin. Fondly remembered by 12 nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her father Eugene Martin and father-in-law Aaron Martin. Visitation will be held at Donegal Mennonite Fellowship Church, 7021 Perth Road 147 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8:15 p.m. Due to Provincial Covid-19 restrictions, those wishing to attend the visitation must schedule a time by calling the Funeral Home at 519-356-2382 or by emailing brennemanfh@cyg.net. Please arrive five minutes before your intended time slot and remain in your vehicle until a parking attendant invites you in. The Bereavement Authority of Ontario and local Health Unit have mandated that everyone attending must wear a mask. A private funeral service by invitation will be held at Donegal Mennonite Fellowship Church with Pastor Nathan Erb officiating. The service will be video recorded and the link will be posted later on the Funeral Home website. Interment in Mount Zion Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to Christian Aid Ministries or Donegal School Building Fund would be appreciated by the family. The family would like to thank the caregivers who cared for Miriam at home and the staff of Knollcrest for their kind and compassionate care of Miriam. A special thanks to Dr. Anderson and Wendy Dunn. Also, thanks to everyone who supported us on the eight year journey with Miriam's alzheimers. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness." 2 Timothy 4:7-8 Arrangements entrusted to Brenneman Funeral Home, Atwood (519-356-2382) www.brennemanfuneralhome.ca



