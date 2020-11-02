1/1
Miriam (Jantzi) NAFZIGER
Peacefully at Nithview Homes, New Hamburg on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Irvin Nafziger (1979). Loving mother of Gary and his wife Anita of Chepstow and James and his wife Bonnie of Tavistock. Loving grandmother of Michael Nafziger (Karie Ann), Melanie Siebert (Joel), Rachel Erb (Jason), Shawna Klaver (Quentin), Colin Nafziger (Amanda) Jillian Nafziger (Ryan Ritskes) and dear great-grandmother of Aaron, Rae Ann (Adam), Jakob, Isaak, Izzy, Obi, Lyric, Astrid, Muirgen, August, Ethan, Josiah, Adalia, Elise, Enid and Sybil. Great-great grandmother to Charles Michael. She will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Jacob B. Jantzi and Lena Wagler, her siblings Simeon, Tobias, Elias, Leah in infancy, Aaron, Benjamin and Samuel. Friends may call at the Futher-Franklin Funeral Home, 1172 Henry Street, Wellesley on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. Due to Covid regulations, if you intend to visit, please call the funeral home at 519-656-2880 to RSVP. Masks are required. A private family service will be held at Crosshill Mennonite Church on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 followed by interment at Mapleview Mennonite Cemetery. Pastor Julie Ellison White officiating. A recording of the funeral service will be uploaded to YouTube and funeral home Facebook page later that day. Links will be placed on Miriam's web page under the obituary when available. Donations to MCC would be appreciated by the family. www.futher-franklinfuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 2, 2020.
