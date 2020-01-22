|
|
YUTZI, Miriam (Bender) Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Monday, January 20, 2020 at her residence, Pinehaven Nursing Home in Waterloo. Miriam was born in East Zorra Township, 95 years ago, on October 10, 1924, a daughter of the late Peter & Lydia (Brenneman) Bender. Lovingly remembered by her devoted son John Yutzi and his wife Brenda, grandchildren; Stephanie, Heather, Monica, Robert and Bradley. Fondly remembered by her many great-grandchildren. Miriam will be missed by her sister-in-law Verna Bender and her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her beloved husband Erlis Yutzi who predeceased her January 11, 1986, daughter Gail (August 1, 2011) and her husband William (Bill) White (July 25, 1996) and by her many siblings and inlaws. Miriam devoted her life to caring for children and was a special Nana to many. Miriam was a member of the Wilmot Mennonite Church, New Hamburg, Relatives and friends are invited to Wimot Mennonite Church on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 12:00 - 1:45. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Susan Allison-Jones officiating, Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery, The family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses and staff of the Pinehaven Nursing Home, the the kind compassionate care shown to Miriam and her family, As expressions of sympathy, donations to a would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg. Personal condolences and tribute information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 22, 2020