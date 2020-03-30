Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Resources
More Obituaries for Mochles SARDINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mochles SARDINI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mochles SARDINI Obituary
Passed away peacefully, at home on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Survived by his loving wife of 55 years Paolina (nee Nadalin), his daughter Nadia (Eddie) Lewis, son Joe and grandchildren Nyah and Hayden Lewis, Nathan and Mathew Sardini. Predeceased by Parents and siblings in Aleppo Syria. Nonno will be dearly missed by his 4 grandchildren who enjoyed many walks by the creek, movies and the constant love he gave them. Special thanks are extended to Nurse Practitioner Nan Miller for her many home visits to help aid in his care. We would also like to thank the nurses in hospice care that made him comfortable at home during his final days. A private family graveside service will take place at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. Condolences for the family and donations to Grand River Hospital - Renal Unit may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.errb & Good Family Funeral Homebgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mochles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -