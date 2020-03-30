|
|
Passed away peacefully, at home on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Survived by his loving wife of 55 years Paolina (nee Nadalin), his daughter Nadia (Eddie) Lewis, son Joe and grandchildren Nyah and Hayden Lewis, Nathan and Mathew Sardini. Predeceased by Parents and siblings in Aleppo Syria. Nonno will be dearly missed by his 4 grandchildren who enjoyed many walks by the creek, movies and the constant love he gave them. Special thanks are extended to Nurse Practitioner Nan Miller for her many home visits to help aid in his care. We would also like to thank the nurses in hospice care that made him comfortable at home during his final days. A private family graveside service will take place at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. Condolences for the family and donations to Grand River Hospital - Renal Unit may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.errb & Good Family Funeral Homebgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 30, 2020