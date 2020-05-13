Passed away peacefully at Freeport Campus of Grand River Hospital on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Munira for over 54 years. Loving dad to Gordana (Ken Stockla) and Goran (Ana). Cherished "Deda Momo" of Nicholas and Nina. Predeceased by his siblings Sevdelina Miloradovic and Zivota Petrovic. He will be missed by many relatives and friends in Canada, Serbia, Bosnia and Croatia. Momcilo loved playing chess and often proclaimed himself as a Chess Champion of Balkans, he also loved playing Tabli? and Ta? (card games). Special thanks to the caring nurses and staff of the Palliative Care Unit at Freeport Hospital. A private family service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Extended family and friends may view the service on Friday May 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. via the following livestream link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation or Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Momo's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 13, 2020.