1930 - 2020 Surrounded by her family shortly after celebrating her 90th birthday, we announce the passing of Muriel (Monie) Morgan (nee Holmes) on Friday, January 31st at Grand River Hospital. She will be missed by her children Jo-Anne (Geoff), Stephen (Debbie), Robert (Christine) and her wonderful grandchildren, Emma and Dean Todd, Alex and Ashley Morgan, Alyssa and Kyra Morgan. Monie was predeceased by her husband Mert (1988) and infant granddaughter Eliese (1996). She will be deeply missed by her extended family and many good friends, including her dearest friend, Betty McKay (Hedges) with whom she shared 86 years of laughter and love. Mom was a proud nursing graduate from the class of 1951 at K-W Hospital, where upon graduation she worked in the recovery room. Monie was an active member of the Church of St. John the Evangelist congregation. She was involved with the ACW, the pudding Factory, Clothes Closet and catering team. Through her time at St. John, she became deeply connected to an enduring and loving group of wonderful women. Memorial Service will be held at the Church of St. John the Evangelist, 23 Water Street N., Kitchener on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. Thank you to Dr. Brian Kelly, the Palliative team and 6A nursing staff for their compassionate care during Mom's brief stay in the hospital. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Church of St. John the Evangelist, Grand River Hospital Foundation or the and this can be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 5, 2020
