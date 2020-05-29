Monika Kocjan (nee Muhic) passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020 at the age of 73 years, at St Mary's Hospital in Kitchener, Ontario. Monika loved spending time working in her large gardens planting flowers and vegetables. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially during many family trips to local attractions like Kiwanis Park and our yearly trip to Grand Bend. She also loved to cook meals from scratch and had many dishes which were loved by her family, such as pizza, cabbage roles and her famous apple strudel. Monika also loved her crafts, from preparing flower arrangement for the house, her love of needle point pictures, which were hung on the walls, to her love of knitting, where she would love to knit slippers for family members. Monika was a loving wife to Bogomir Kocjan. Monika was cherished by her oldest daughter Marinka and four sons Tony, John, Frank and Michael. She was proud grand mother to five boys, William, Johnny, Charlie, Cameron and Wyatt Kocjan. Monika was loved by her daughters in law, Stacy Kocjan and Amy Litwiller. Monika is survived by Brothers Ivan, Alojzij (Alex), Frank Muhic. Monika is survived by her sister Terezija Cerar, Marija Sepic, Angela Prilesnik. Predeceased by parents Jurij (1963) and Marija Muhic (2001) and predeceased by brothers Jurij (2017), Bogomir Muhic (2007) Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date when possible. Messages and gifts of condolences for the family can be mailed to Bogomir Kocjan, 463 Denholm Street, Waterloo Ontario, N2K 2S8



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store