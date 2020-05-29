Monika Kocjan
1946-09-12 - 2020-05-26
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Monika's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Monika Kocjan (nee Muhic) passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020 at the age of 73 years, at St Mary's Hospital in Kitchener, Ontario. Monika loved spending time working in her large gardens planting flowers and vegetables. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially during many family trips to local attractions like Kiwanis Park and our yearly trip to Grand Bend. She also loved to cook meals from scratch and had many dishes which were loved by her family, such as pizza, cabbage roles and her famous apple strudel. Monika also loved her crafts, from preparing flower arrangement for the house, her love of needle point pictures, which were hung on the walls, to her love of knitting, where she would love to knit slippers for family members. Monika was a loving wife to Bogomir Kocjan. Monika was cherished by her oldest daughter Marinka and four sons Tony, John, Frank and Michael. She was proud grand mother to five boys, William, Johnny, Charlie, Cameron and Wyatt Kocjan. Monika was loved by her daughters in law, Stacy Kocjan and Amy Litwiller. Monika is survived by Brothers Ivan, Alojzij (Alex), Frank Muhic. Monika is survived by her sister Terezija Cerar, Marija Sepic, Angela Prilesnik. Predeceased by parents Jurij (1963) and Marija Muhic (2001) and predeceased by brothers Jurij (2017), Bogomir Muhic (2007) Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date when possible. Messages and gifts of condolences for the family can be mailed to Bogomir Kocjan, 463 Denholm Street, Waterloo Ontario, N2K 2S8

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved