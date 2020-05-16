Monique "Monica" SEIDEWAND
Passed away on May 12, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 81. Beloved wife of Donald. Loving mother of the Shelley Sparks (John Querengesser) and the late Cindy (Blair) Wicks. Cherished Grandma of Shane Sparks, Sage Williams and Kaiya and Soren Querengesser. As per Monica's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Monica's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
