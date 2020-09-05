Monty Goulding, age 68 of Kitchener, passed at Hamilton General Hospital on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 46 years Debi (Gallant) and their two sons, Christian (Veronica) and Dennis Goulding; grandson Jalen Goulding (mother Monica Junco); brother Gary Goulding; sisters Nancy Verbeek (Tony), Christine Thompson (Louis) and Gay Goulding; stepmother Madge Goulding; stepbrothers Ron (Janice) and Wayne (Anastasia) Skinner; stepsister Linda Skinner; father-in-law Keath Kawase; brother-in-law Ike Kawase (Jennifer); sister-in-law Kiyomi Kawase (Chris). Predeceased by his mother Madeline (Wheal); father Pearce Goulding; brothers James Goulding and Nelson Goulding (Barb); brother-in-law Darrel Fries (Gay). Monty spent his career at La-Z-Boy in Waterloo. Monty had a great sense of humour and enjoyed telling bad jokes. He liked music; playing guitar; playing pool with the family; reading; Scrabble; crossword puzzles and watching the grass grow. He enjoyed afternoons with his wife watching Family Feud, along with some cookies and a tea. He is missed so much! Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at Memory Gardens at a later date. Dress code is casual - come as you are. Monty was a casual guy so no dressing up to impress him! In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to your local Food Bank or to Ray of Hope in Kitchener.



