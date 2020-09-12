1/
Morley Edward FISCHER
Morley Edward Fischer, of Mildmay, passed away peacefully at the Hanover Care Centre on Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was 85 years old. He is survived by his wife Lorraine (Weber) Fischer. They would have been married 66 years on September 11, 2020. Loving father of Anna Lou Strauss of Kitchener, Debbie (Bruce) Kamrath of Kincardine, Wayne, Connie (Paul) Bohnert, Laurie (Howard) Bester, Karen (Simon) Huber, Mike (Elaine) and Rhonda, all of Mildmay. Cherished grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Brother of Marilyn Fischer of Walkerton. He will be fondly remembered by the Weber family and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Colette Fischer, parents-in-law Joseph and Josephine Weber, son-in-law Dan (Boonie) Strauss and great-grandson Patrick Strauss. Arrangements are viewable at www.gregrobertsfuneralhome.com

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 12, 2020.
