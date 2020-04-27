|
|
Morris passed away peacefully at Trillium Christian Retirement Home in Norwich, at the age of 91. Morris was born in Woodstock, Ontario on July 12, 1928. He was raised on a farm just south of Burgessville by his parents Douglas and Lettice (Clutton) Hoover. Beloved husband of the late Lois (Fox) Hoover (2005). Loving father of Doug (Karon), Bill (Larry) and Larry (Sandy). Also step-father to Sharon (Larry) Cashmore, Betty (Paul) Gibbons, and Ken (Pat) Harrison. He will be sadly missed by his brother John (Betty) Hoover; of Mt. Elgin, and all members of his extended family, including numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. Predeceased by his son David (2003) and his sister Joyce (Bill) Clark. Morris worked for Ontario Hydro for almost 40 years and until recently lived the past 48 years in Waterloo. He enjoyed playing and watching sports on television, especially hockey and football. In his teenage years, he earned the nickname "Tuffy" playing sports. Morris was a kind and generous man who always supported and loved his family. The family expresses sincere thanks and appreciation for the compassionate care provided by the staff at Trillium Christian Retirement Home and the Oxford Community Care Partner nurses. Cremation has taken place, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Morris, may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to the ARN-LOCKIE FUNERAL HOME, Norwich, ON 519-863-3020. Online condolences may be made at www.arn-lockiefunereralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 27, 2020