Passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St.Mary's Hospital at the age of 65. Beloved husband of Juanita for over 44 years. Loving father of Amanda Bell (Ed Otterman) and Brad Battick (Julie). Proud "Grampy/Grandpa" of Robert, Mikaela, Lujayn, Ava and Nico. Son of the late Levi and Edna Battick. Dear brother of Justin Battick, Grace Boyne and the late Veronica Battick, Janice Battick, Keith Cross and Calvin Battick. He will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and church family. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses in the ICU at St. Mary's Hospital for their compassion and care. Mortel's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral Service at the International Gospel Centre, 35 Charles St. East, Kitchener, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Williamsburg Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Mary's Hospital Foundation - Cardiac Program would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Mortel's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 31, 2020
