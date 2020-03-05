|
|
At Knollcrest Lodge, Milverton on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Mrs. Muriel Luella (Willis) Armstrong of Listowel passed away in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Murray Armstrong. Dear mother of Robert Armstrong of Atwood, Brenda and Wayne Hall of Listowel, Colleen and Paul Barnhill of Kitchener, Brian Armstrong of Ottawa, and Diane and Ken Braam of Kitchener, and mother-in-law of Debbie Armstrong of Ottawa. Grandmother of Adam Hall of Listowel, Jessica and Reynold Friesen of Palmerston, Jason Pettapiece of Guelph, David and Jaime Pettapiece of Atwood, Kristen and Brook Handford of Hong Kong, and Terah Ingram and JD Cowie, Amanda Braam, and Cate Braam, all of Kitchener. Great-grandmother of Finn, Carleigh, Mason, and Max. Predeceased by her parents Emerson and Annie (Lytle) Willis, brothers Grant, Bruce, and Oran and Shirley Willis, and granddaughter-in-law Erin Pettapiece. Visitation will be held at the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. Memorial donations to Alzheimer Society or Knollcrest Lodge would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 5, 2020