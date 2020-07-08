Muriel Hopf, of Hanover, passed away peacefully at her residence, after a lengthy and brave battle with illness, at the age of 84. Born in Carrick Township on September 23, 1935, to the late Roy and Lorina (nee Bender) Klein. Muriel enjoyed many wonderful years of marriage to her late husband, Christian Hopf, and enjoyed everything the country life had to offer, raising their family on the farm in Normanby Township. Muriel also enjoyed her time volunteering with the Trinity Lutheran Women's Group, The Women's Institute, and the Harriston Cubs group. She had a very endearing personality, and will be missed by her family, her community, and many great friends. Dear mother of Annette (Mario) Verhees of Elmwood. Loving grandmother of Ashley and Jessica. Fondly remembered by her sisters Elaine (Claude) Field of Clifford, Dorris (Bob) McTavish of Woodstock, and Doreen (Hugh) Schmidt of Elmira, as well as many nieces and nephews. A Private Funeral Service will be held at Mighton Funeral Home, Hanover, on Friday, July 10th, at 11 am. Pastor Heather Spencer-Stoltz officiating. Interment in Union Cemetery, Ayton. The Funeral Service will be livestreamed online, on the Mighton Funeral Home Facebook page, and will remain available afterwards for those unable to watch at the time of the service. Memorial donations to the Trinity Lutheran Church, Ayton, or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mightonfuneralhome.ca