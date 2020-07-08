1/1
Muriel Mavis Francis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Muriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Parkwood Mennonite Home on June 25, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Roy Luke O'Connor Francis. Loving mother of Errol (Lisa) , Angela (late Dennis Ramsay), Mark, and Dave. Proud Nana of Athena, Eli, Aaron, Adam, Anthony, Tasha, Avery, Adrian, Jackson and many great-grandchildren. Survived by Timothy Ruddock and Sydney Ruddock. Predeceased by her parents: Raymond and Jane Ruddock (McIntosh), Frank, Ruby, George, Allan, and Dudley Ruddock. Muriel's family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Muriel's visitation. Please call the funeral home (519-749-8467) or follow the link to Muriel's memorial below to RSVP. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services are by invitation only, as seating is limited. Reception to follow for invited guests. Family and friends who are unable to attend, are invited to view the Funeral Service via livestream, on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., at the following link: https://www.henrywalser.¬com/live-streaming. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. A face mask is required to be worn while at the funeral home. As expressions of sympathy, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Muriel's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved