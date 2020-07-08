Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Parkwood Mennonite Home on June 25, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Roy Luke O'Connor Francis. Loving mother of Errol (Lisa) , Angela (late Dennis Ramsay), Mark, and Dave. Proud Nana of Athena, Eli, Aaron, Adam, Anthony, Tasha, Avery, Adrian, Jackson and many great-grandchildren. Survived by Timothy Ruddock and Sydney Ruddock. Predeceased by her parents: Raymond and Jane Ruddock (McIntosh), Frank, Ruby, George, Allan, and Dudley Ruddock. Muriel's family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Muriel's visitation. Please call the funeral home (519-749-8467) or follow the link to Muriel's memorial below to RSVP. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services are by invitation only, as seating is limited. Reception to follow for invited guests. Family and friends who are unable to attend, are invited to view the Funeral Service via livestream, on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., at the following link: https://www.henrywalser.¬com/live-streaming
. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. A face mask is required to be worn while at the funeral home. As expressions of sympathy, donations to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Muriel's memorial.