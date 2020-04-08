Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Stauffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Stauffer


1917 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Muriel Stauffer Obituary
The family of Muriel Stauffer is sad to announce her death on April 7, 2020, but we rejoice in a life well lived with faith, courage and compassion. She was a blessing to us - children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren and we thank God for the gift of Mom in our lives. She was predeceased by her husband William (1996) and daughter Linda (2006); and by her sisters Louise Sperling, Edith Stiefelmeyer, May Sperling and Bernice Hahn: also by Marguerite Michel. Survived by her children William (Inge Kirchhoff), Mark (Linda), Susan Brubacher (Richard) and Jane; as well as 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. The family thanks all of Muriel's caregivers - especially Lanark Place and most recently Sunnyside Home. Sadly due to the current Covid-19 pandemic there will be no visitation or funeral service. A private family committal service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery in Kitchener. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Kitchener, or Martin Luther University College would be appreciated and can be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Muriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -