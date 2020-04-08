|
The family of Muriel Stauffer is sad to announce her death on April 7, 2020, but we rejoice in a life well lived with faith, courage and compassion. She was a blessing to us - children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren and we thank God for the gift of Mom in our lives. She was predeceased by her husband William (1996) and daughter Linda (2006); and by her sisters Louise Sperling, Edith Stiefelmeyer, May Sperling and Bernice Hahn: also by Marguerite Michel. Survived by her children William (Inge Kirchhoff), Mark (Linda), Susan Brubacher (Richard) and Jane; as well as 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. The family thanks all of Muriel's caregivers - especially Lanark Place and most recently Sunnyside Home. Sadly due to the current Covid-19 pandemic there will be no visitation or funeral service. A private family committal service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery in Kitchener. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Kitchener, or Martin Luther University College would be appreciated and can be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 8, 2020