Passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Kitchener at the age of 82. Caring mother to Carol and Tim Ropp, Mary and Pankaj Sardana, Elaine and Jack Battersby, Arlene and Ross Morgan, Donna Gernhaelder and Jeff Knill, and Karen and Dave Zavitz. Loving grandmother to Lesley Bender (Matt), Katie McDevitt (James), Noel Sardana (Annie), Alan Sardana, Alison Battersby, Jack Morgan, Hana Knill, Liza Knill, Ted Zavitz, Hope Zavitz and Clare Zavitz, and great grandmother to Meghan and Dana Bender, Seamus and Finnegan McDevitt. Sadly missed by sisters Isabel Seyler, Ruth Crummer; brothers and sister-in-law Harold Gernhaelder, Marjorie and Robert Elg. Daughter of the late George and Alberta (Loughran) Henry. Predeceased by her husband William (Bill) Gernhaelder, brothers-in-law, Harold Seyler, William (Bill) Crummer and Carl Gernhaelder. Muriel grew up near Carthage, Ontario when times were simpler. As a young wife and mother, she and Bill settled and worked a family farm in Elma Township for 22 years. At the same time, Muriel was as a medical secretary in Milverton. In 1976, the family relocated to Listowel, where she worked at the Listowel Medical Centre and Oak Tree Financial. She was an active member of the Gravelridge Women's Institute, St. Paul's Lutheran Church and the local community for over 60 years. As a child of the '40s, Muriel learned the value of saving everything. Through mid-life, she adopted a lifestyle which included alternative medicine and organic food long before it was trendy. She became a master of driving rural Ontario's backroads to visit family. Her proud sense of style accentuated her beauty. She was artistic and a talented seamstress. Her memory will live on in the creative and intricate quilts she made for each of her 11 grandchildren, who greatly adored her. Muriel's spirit was strong and independent, and she passed those traits to her children. She lived fearlessly on her own for 25 years, survived breast cancer and selflessly offered to help when anyone needed a hand. Toward the end of her full life, her spirit was tested by struggles with dementia. We are comforted by the fact that she is at rest now. A private family graveside service to take place a Greenwood Cemetery, Milverton. In lieu of flowers, donations would be kindly accepted to Alzheimer Society or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Listowel. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 13, 2020.