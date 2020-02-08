|
|
Muriel's life journey came to an end on February 2, 2020. Born in Toronto, she moved to Galt in 1959 where she became involved with the YWCA as a volunteer and a swimming instructor and where, in her usual fashion, she ultimately became the president. A tireless volunteer, she spent countless hours of her time giving back to the community which included 25 years as a member of the Cambridge Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, with a term as president and as a member of the Board for the hospital. She was appointed to the Trillium Foundation and served on the Board of Hospice of Waterloo Region. As a result of her volunteer work she was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow by Rotary International and a Woman of Distinction by the YWCA. Muriel also spent 10 years running her own floral design business. Politics were her other passion and she loaned her skills to the Progressive Conservative party on provincial and federal election campaigns as well as to various municipal candidates over the years. Muriel was also a member of Cedar Hill United Church for 60 years and an active member of both the choir and the UCW during that time. She spent many happy times at her second home in St. Augustine, Florida surrounded by both friends and her collection of pelicans. Muriel's force of will was well known to all who spent any time with her. Despite having beaten breast cancer, Alzheimer's Disease proved to be the one thing she couldn't conquer. The progression of her disease left a large hole in the community and in her family. She leaves behind her husband of 60 years, Bill, daughters Virginia (Paul Laufert) and Jill (David Stevens) her four grandchildren, Tory, Wes, Sydney and Ryan and her sister Barbara Heuser. Special thanks to the staff of the third floor at Hilltop Manor who provided such excellent and compassionate care to her for the last seven years. In keeping with her practice of giving back, Muriel's body has been donated to McMaster University to assist in training those who will care for patients like her in the future. Donations gratefully accepted by the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington or Cambridge Memorial Hospital. Visitation at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas Street North Cambridge on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. Celebration of Life on February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Hill United Church, 241 Cedar Street, Cambridge, Ontario. Reception to follow at Galt Country Club, 750 Coronation Boulevard, Cambridge.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 8, 2020