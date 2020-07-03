1/1
Muriel WRAY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Muriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly on June 30, 2020 at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 86. Beloved wife of John Wray. Dear mother of Gordon (Annette) Wray, the late Irene Wray, Murray (Robin) Wray, Warren Wray and Dianne Wray. Cherished grandmother to John (Lauren), Susan, Matthew and James Wray, Christopher and Jennifer Loew, and Nathan and Clayton Wray. Great-grandmother to Everly and Brynn Wray. Dear sister of Irene Gooch. Muriel showed us what love and compassion looked like. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A private funeral service will take place and she will be laid to rest at Parkview Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation -Intensive Care Unit would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Muriel's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved