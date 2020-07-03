Muriel WRAY

Passed away suddenly on June 30, 2020 at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 86. Beloved wife of John Wray. Dear mother of Gordon (Annette) Wray, the late Irene Wray, Murray (Robin) Wray, Warren Wray and Dianne Wray. Cherished grandmother to John (Lauren), Susan, Matthew and James Wray, Christopher and Jennifer Loew, and Nathan and Clayton Wray. Great-grandmother to Everly and Brynn Wray. Dear sister of Irene Gooch. Muriel showed us what love and compassion looked like. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A private funeral service will take place and she will be laid to rest at Parkview Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation -Intensive Care Unit would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
