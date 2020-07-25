Passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 at the age of 68. Predeceased by his beloved wife Theresa "Terri" Murray (2013). Son of the late Harold Scott and Lilian Corrigan. Father of Lisa Bruinsma and Tammy (Mike) Verheggen. Proud Grandpa of Rebecca Bruinsma, Gavin and Ziva Verherggen. Brother of Ken (2016), Donna and Dale. Murray was a proud long-time employee of Hogg Ready Mix. Murray's family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 30th at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener (519) 749-8467. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 15 mins will be given to share your condolences. The Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, July 31st at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Murray's visitation and service. Those who are unable to attend are invited to view Murray's service via livestream at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. Interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society. Please visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Murray's memorial and where you may RSVP.