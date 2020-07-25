1/
Murray Allen Patrick SCOTT
{ "" }
Passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 at the age of 68. Predeceased by his beloved wife Theresa "Terri" Murray (2013). Son of the late Harold Scott and Lilian Corrigan. Father of Lisa Bruinsma and Tammy (Mike) Verheggen. Proud Grandpa of Rebecca Bruinsma, Gavin and Ziva Verherggen. Brother of Ken (2016), Donna and Dale. Murray was a proud long-time employee of Hogg Ready Mix. Murray's family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 30th at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener (519) 749-8467. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 15 mins will be given to share your condolences. The Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, July 31st at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Murray's visitation and service. Those who are unable to attend are invited to view Murray's service via livestream at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. Interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society. Please visit www.henrywalser.com to view Murray's memorial and where you may RSVP.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
JUL
31
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 25, 2020
Will always remember the great times we had when we visited your trailer during the summer months.
You will forever be remembered.
Brian Allemang
Family
