Murray Edward McGee, born November 23, 1938 at Toronto, passed on November 11th, at home, with family members and his precious dog, Bill, at his side. He was predeceased by his beloved parents James Murray and Ruth McGee, and is survived by sister Mary Sue McCarthy, seven nieces and nephews, their families, and several great-great nieces and nephews, all of whom he greatly enjoyed. After attending Leaside and St. Michael's high schools, Waterloo University College and University of Toronto, Murray taught high school in Toronto at Monarch Park and Harbord Collegiate and was Head of the Harbord Geography Department for his last four years of teaching. Subsequently, he attended Osgoode Hall Law School, attaining an LLB in 1977, was called to the Ontario Bar in 1978, and practiced law in Kitchener until 2006. Murray excelled at hockey, baseball, golf, sailing, and skiing; and he treasured the many lasting friends made while pursuing those activities. Friends and family admired his devotion to his mother, his brilliant wit, his penchant for breaking into song, his enquiring mind, his generosity and loyalty, and his courage in the face of repeated illness. Most sincere gratitude is extended to his long-time friend and physician Doctor Mel Cescon, palliative care Doctor Claire Harlick, and the team of palliative care nurses and PSWs from Grand River Cancer Centre and the WWLIHN. Murray and his family would also like to thank his friends and neighbours, in both Waterloo, ON and Beaufort, SC, whose kindness and support knew no limits during his long struggle with cancer. Murray will be laid to rest in Stirling ON at St. James Church, among earlier generations of McGees. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of his life will be postponed until gatherings are permitted.