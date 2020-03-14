Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Murray Schafer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Murray John Schafer


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Murray John Schafer Obituary
1956-2020 Passed away peacefully at The Village at University Gates LTC home in Waterloo on March 11, 2020 at the age of 63. Sadly missed by his Uncle Lloyd. He is predeceased by his sisters: Brenda Adamson and Mary, his mother Helen, his father Arno and his stepmother Elsie. Murray was a lifetime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kitchener. Murray's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 followed by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Interment to take place at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 2723 Victoria St N, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0 at a later date. The Reverend Monika Wiesner officiating. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Murray's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Murray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -