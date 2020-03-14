|
|
1956-2020 Passed away peacefully at The Village at University Gates LTC home in Waterloo on March 11, 2020 at the age of 63. Sadly missed by his Uncle Lloyd. He is predeceased by his sisters: Brenda Adamson and Mary, his mother Helen, his father Arno and his stepmother Elsie. Murray was a lifetime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kitchener. Murray's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 followed by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Interment to take place at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 2723 Victoria St N, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0 at a later date. The Reverend Monika Wiesner officiating. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Murray's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 14, 2020